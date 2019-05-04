× More than 75,000 sign petition to remove judge who gave child rapist no jail time

WATERTOWN, N.Y. – More than 75,000 people have signed a petition calling for the removal of a judge who gave no jail time to a child rapist.

WWNY recently reported that 25-year-old Shane Piche will not serve any jail time, but will be on probation for 10 years and register as a sex offender.

Piche worked as a school bus driver and admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl who was on his bus route.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree rape in February and was sentenced late last month. Piche remained silent at his sentencing.

Jefferson County Supreme Court Judge James McClusky noted Piche had no prior arrests and there was only one victim, according to the Watertown Daily Times.

Now, a petition on MoveOn.org is calling for Judge McClusky’s removal and had 77,381 signatures as of early Saturday afternoon.

“A New York judge just let a child rapist off with no jail time and—unbelievably—justified it by saying he ‘only’ raped one girl. ‘Only’ one—these are the words of Judge James McClusky,” the petition states. “Judge McClusky cannot be trusted to protect survivors of sexual assault, and he needs to be removed from the bench.”

McClusky was elected to a 14-year term which ends at the end of 2025.