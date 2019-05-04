Country House wins 2019 Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Country House won the 2019 Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security was disqualified.

Maximum Security finished first and was followed by Country House (2nd place) and Code of Honor (3rd place).

However, an objection was raised saying that Maximum Security may have made contact with another horse which could disqualify him from the race.

Officials determined he made contact with another horse and disqualified him from the race. Country House was declared the new winner.

This is the first time in derby history that the first place horse has been disqualified.

The first Kentucky Derby was held when Churchill Downs opened in 1875, and the tracks owners say its the “oldest continuously held sporting event in the United States.” Since then, Churchill Downs, Incorporated, which owns the racetrack, has expanded into a multi-state company that operates racetracks, casinos, and online wagering platforms around the country.

Maximum Security, ridden by Luis Saez, finished first Saturday in the 145th Kentucky Derby at Louisville’s Churchill Downs.

“This was my dream. I just feel so glad,” Saez told race broadcaster NBC.

Saez said the horse had a good race until he got to the home stretch and the noise of the crowd of 150,729 fans unnerved the horse.

“He started getting a little bit scared,” Saez said. “But then I grabbed him and I controlled him. And I kept fighting because I know he’s a real fighter.”.

Maximum Security is trained by Jason Servis.

Country House finished second and Code of Honor was third.

There were 19 horses in the field on a rainy day. The track conditions were listed as sloppy.

The next race in the Triple Crown series is May 18 — the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, is June 8 at Belmont Park.