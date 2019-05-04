Listen to the end of watch call for Davidson County deputy Matt Higgins, who died of cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is saying goodbye to one of its own.

Deputy Matt Higgins, of Lexington, died Tuesday after battling stage four bladder cancer. He was 35.

Higgins leaves behind his wife, parents and four step-children.

The video above includes audio of his end of watch call. It reads:

This is the final call for Deputy Matthew Higgins, badge number 112. May you Rest In Peace knowing your strength lives on in your wife. Your legacy and honor will be carried on through all of us. We thank you for your 7-plus years of dedication, loyalty and service to the citizens of Davidson County. 112, you are clear for your End of Watch. ‪Thank you for your service, and rest easy sir. We have the watch from here. Deputy Matthew Higgins, Badge number 112, is 10-42.