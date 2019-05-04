× Greensboro officer shoots man accused of driving car toward police, officer also injured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer shot and injured a man accused of driving a car at him late Friday night.

Isaiah Shields, 18, of Greensboro, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by the officer, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Officers were called to a domestic dispute involving a man inside a vehicle outside a convenience store at 2000 E. Market Street at about 11:20 p.m. Friday.

Police tried to identify the suspect, but he allegedly took the car in drive and tried to drive away.

The driver hit another vehicle in the parking lot, changed direction and drove toward the officers, according to police.

Police said one officer fired his weapon at the car, hitting the suspect.

The suspect left the parking lot and then lost control of the vehicle crashing at the intersection of Sykes Avenue and East Market Street.

Shields ran off but was taken into custody shortly later, according to police.

One officer suffered minor injuries. Charges are pending.