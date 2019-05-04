Friends and family of Greensboro mother who was killed raise $1,000 to help try to solve case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A local family is hoping money will help bring justice and peace in an unsolved homicide.

Family and friends of Shaquanna Hudson raised more than $1,000 during a fundraiser Saturday. They plan on using the money as a reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Greensboro police say Hudson and her boyfriend Jermaine Wilson were shot and killed at her home on Finley Street one year ago.

No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide.

Hudson was a mother of four.

"I miss her love, I miss her laughter, I just miss everything about her,” Shaquanna's mother Lelia Hudson said, previously told FOX8.