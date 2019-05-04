Crews on scene of wreck involving tractor-trailer on I-85 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – All three lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near Lexington are closed near mile-marker 94 after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer on Saturday.

The road is closed just before exit 94 to Old US Highway 64. Drivers are asked to take exit 96, turn right onto US 64 West, continue onto I-85 BUS southbound and continue to re-access I-85 southbound.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt. It happened shortly before 10:15 a.m.

I-85 southbound is expected to remain closed until about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

