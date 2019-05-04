× 12-year-old crossing the highway in Asheboro injured after being hit by a car

ASHEBORO, N.C. – A 12-year-old crossing the highway on foot was injured after being hit by a car in Asheboro, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Preston Dallas Roper, 12, of Asheboro, was hurt while crossing U.S. Highway 220 shortly before 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

A 54-year-old Asheboro woman driving a 2002 Buick passenger car hit the victim, who was taken to Randolph Hospital.

Authorities have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries. No charges have been filed against the driver.