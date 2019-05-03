Woman killed in crash near Altamahaw in Alamance County identified

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burlington woman was killed in a crash in northeastern Alamance County Thursday evening, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

On Friday, troopers identified the victim as 33-year-old Lauren Cobb.

The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. on Altamahaw Racetrack Road near Mitchell Pasture Lane.

Troopers said Cobb was driving north in a 2004 Hummer. Cobb’s vehicle traveled off the road to the right, struck a culvert, guardrail, and overturned.

Cobb was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of her injuries. Speed and overcorrecting were causative factors; however, Cobb was not wearing a seatbelt.