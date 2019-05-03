× Woman accused of attempting to poison boyfriend with Drano

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A woman has been arrested after police said she tried to kill her boyfriend with Drano drain cleaner.

Elle Weissman, 43, gave her live-in boyfriend the chemical Monday night so “he would go into eternal sleep,” according to South Salt Lake City police.

Police said Weissman told investigators after she had been read her Miranda rights she intentionally gave her 50-year-old boyfriend the chemical, knowing it would kill him.

The victim survived and is still in the hospital. Police said he told them he thought she was giving him medicine.

The victim was partially asleep when Weissman gave him the chemical, according to police.

Weissman faces one count each of attempted murder and surreptitious administering of a certain substance. She was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Tuesday.