UNCC shooting survivor posts video thanking community for support, ‘Stay strong, Charlotte’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student who was hurt in the shooting this week at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte has posted a video online to thank the community.

WCNC reported that Rami Alramadhan was one of four people injured when a gunman opened fire in a classroom in Kennedy Hall on Tuesday.

“Guys, I’m back,” Alramadhan said, in a video posted to Instagram. “I’d like to thank all the people that texted me, sent emails, asked about me. So, thank you. Stay strong, Charlotte.”

Alramadhan was shot twice, once in his stomach and another time in his arm, according to WBTV.

The campus reopened Thursday, two days after the shooting that claimed the lives of students Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, who has been praised as a hero for tackling the gunman and saving lives.

Three other students also were injured. They were identified as Emily Houpt, 23, of Charlotte; Sean DeHart, 20, of Apex, North Carolina; and Drew Pescaro, 19, of Apex.