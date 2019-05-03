Trader Joe’s plans to open a store in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trader Joe’s is on the brink of building a new store in Greensboro.
Triad Business Journal reports that the specialty grocer will open a store at the Brassfield Shopping Center by the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road.
Trader Joe’s National Director of Public Relations Kenya Friend-Daniel said that’s the brand’s intent anyway. There are still i’s to dot and t’s to cross to finalize the deal.
No target opening date has been announced.
36.129998 -79.854117