16-year-old driver, younger sister killed in head-on crash while passing school bus in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A teenage girl and her younger sister died in a head-on crash with a truck Thursday in Wilkes County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 4:40 p.m., troopers responded to the scene on N.C. 18, near Painter Lane.

Troopers say 16-year-old Cassandra Elizabeth Gilbert was driving a 2006 Ford Freestyle with her 12-year-old sister Madison Grace Gilbert.

The car was in a passing zone, trying to pass a school bus, when it approached a curve and collided with a 2003 GMC pickup truck, driven by 43-year-old Michael Shane Miller, of Millers Creek.

Troopers say Miller tried to avoid the collision.

The overturn and landed on a guardrail. The car stopped in the road.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and both Gilbert sisters died.

All people involved were reportedly wearing seat belts, and no impairment is suspected.

