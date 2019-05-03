Stranger picks up dinner tab for 11 teens going to prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAITHERSBURG, Md. -- Nearly a dozen high school students in Maryland will never forget their prom night.

Not because of the dance itself, but because of the generous stranger who picked up their dinner tab.

On Friday, 11 friends ate dinner at Ted's Bulletin in Gaithersburg ahead of Clarksburg High School's prom.

The teens were sitting in their dresses and tuxedos when their waiter announced a stranger had picked up their entire bill.

"And I think at that point we were like, 'What? You have to be kidding!'" senior Therese de Leon told WJLA.

After enjoying appetizers, entrees and shakes, the group walked up to the woman's table and took a photo, everyone beaming.

"You could sense the generosity and genuineness of what she was really doing and how happy she really was to be doing this selfless act," junior Christian Oven said.

The teens estimate their bill exceeded $250.

One problem, however, the group got so caught up in the moment, they didn't catch the woman's name.

"We'd love to thank her like a million times over and tell her that she made our special night that much more memorable and that it was something we'll never forget," de Leon said.

The group photo is now circulating the photo on social media in hopes that the woman will agree to reconnect with the teens.