Rockingham County Scout troop to finish Eagle Scout project started by friend killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- An unfinished Eagle Scout project is now getting a second chance.

Trevor Wall, 17, was killed in a crash in Rockingham County in March on Dibrell Road near N.C. 700.

Wall's mother, Jeniffer Wall, says he was just two weeks shy of completing his project.

"This is something Trevor has worked on his entire childhood," Jeniffer Wall said.

Wall picked Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church for his Eagle Scout project. A place where generations of his family grew up going on Sundays.

He planned to plant a new flag pole in front of the church after the tornado last April snapped the old one in half.

"We had a lot of boys in the troop that felt that we should finish that project for him," said Stephen Baird, Wall's scout master.

Troop 733 intends to honor their fellow scout's memory by finishing what he started.

Wall's family and scout troop will meet at the church 9 a.m. on Saturday to raise the flag pole.