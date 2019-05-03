Plane with 142 people on board goes down in St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A commercial jet with 142 people on board went down in the St. Johns River Friday night near Naval Air Station Jacksonville, according to WJXT.

According to a news release from NAS Jacksonville, a Boeing 737 was arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay when it crashed into the St. Johns River at the end of the runway.

All the people on the plane are alive and accounted for, according to WJXT.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted out photos of the plane in the water.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Marine Unit was called in to assist Naval Air Station Jacksonville.