Officers, troopers, deputies honor those killed in line of duty for N.C. Peace Officers Memorial Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In honor of the officers, troopers and deputies who made the ultimate sacrifice, Greensboro police hosted a memorial Thursday for North Carolina Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said the memorial is a chance for families to come together and grieve, but when his agency agreed to host the event last year, they had no idea they would be honoring one of their own.

Family members of Greensboro Police Officer Jared Franks and the family of Trooper Samuel Bullard were among those escorted by law enforcement agencies across the state.

The sanctuary at Calvary Church in Greensboro was full as speakers shared memories about this year's members of the honor guard, and placed flags for each of them on the stage.

This year, nine troopers, deputies and officers were added to the honor guard.