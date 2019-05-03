× North Carolina A&T State University on lockdown after man threatens to shoot student

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is on lockdown, according to an Aggie Alert sent at about 1 p.m.

The university reported that a robbery happened nearby, and a "possibly armed" man was seen on campus.

The campus community is directed to shelter in place. No one is allowed to enter to leave campus buildings until further notice.

The alert states that a man threatened to shoot a female student and then ran from Pride Hall toward the stadium.

The suspect is described as a thin, black man with twisted hair. He was last seen shirtless, wearing black sweat pants and a black backpack.

This incident comes the day after the last day of classes for the semester.

I’m here on campus. All media has been told to gather at even center. We’re told we’ll have information soon @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/gPlA9F9Cz2 — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) May 3, 2019

The suspect is described as having hair in twists, wearing black sweatpants and a black bookbag, possibly no shirt. — North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) May 3, 2019

🚨 🚨 #NCAT AggieAlert! Armed Subject in the area of Aggie Stadium. Suspect fled ON FOOT! Shelter in Place! — North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) May 3, 2019