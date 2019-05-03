More than 50 people at Greensboro apartment complex wake up to find boots on cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – More than 50 people woke up to find boots on their cars at Madison Woods Apartments in Greensboro on Friday.

Overnight, LMS parking company put boots on cars that didn’t have parking passes. As early as 5 a.m., residents lined up at the leasing office demanding the boots be removed.

The car owners said they couldn’t get to work or get their kids to school on time.

The property is managed by First Community management. They told the crowd that paper notices were given out on April 9.

Dozens of tenants told FOX8 they never received a notice. Some said they plan to file a class action suit and others said they’re moving.

36.084487 -79.883590