GREENSBORO, N.C. -- More than 20 Shih Tzus were taken from a Greensboro home on Friday afternoon.

Greensboro police went to serve a drug warrant at a home in the 4300 block of United Street.

Officers found more than 20 Shih Tzus in poor condition in the home.

Guilford County Animal Shelter employees went to the home to remove the dogs and take them to the shelter.

