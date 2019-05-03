Lockdown lifted at North Carolina A&T after man threatened to shoot student; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The lockdown at North Carolina A&T State University has been lifted, according to the university.

"A suspect has now been detained by police. The lockdown is lifted, and students, faculty and staff are free to move about campus," the university sent out via AggieAlert at 3:03 p.m. Friday.

A&T earlier reported that a robbery happened nearby and a "possibly armed" man was seen on campus.

The campus community was directed to shelter in place. No one was allowed to enter or leave campus buildings until the lockdown was lifted.

The alert said a man threatened to shoot a female student and then ran from Pride Hall toward the stadium.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swept the campus, including Greensboro police, university police and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Bennett College also went on lockdown Friday afternoon because of the situation at A&T. The lockdown at Bennett has also been lifted.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

AggieAlert! #NCAT A suspect has now been detained by police. The lockdown is lifted, and students, faculty and staff are free to move about campus. https://t.co/yJECltBJNY — North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) May 3, 2019

AggieAlert! The #NCAT lockdown continues to be in effect. University Police direct all on campus to shelter in place until further notice. https://t.co/q2NFASEvo9 — North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) May 3, 2019

.@MidCollegeNCAT and @STEMECNCAT are in lockdown in response to an investigation on campus. Students are safe but no one is allowed in or out while the investigation is ongoing. @EMCBennett is in a modified lockdown. — Guilford Co. Schools (@GCSchoolsNC) May 3, 2019

I’m here on campus. All media has been told to gather at even center. We’re told we’ll have information soon @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/gPlA9F9Cz2 — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) May 3, 2019

The suspect is described as having hair in twists, wearing black sweatpants and a black bookbag, possibly no shirt. — North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) May 3, 2019