It’s a boy! Birth photo showing Winston-Salem mother’s surprised reaction goes viral

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A photo showing a Winston-Salem mother’s surprised reaction to her newborn son has gone viral.

People Magazine reported that Nancy Ray and Will Ray were expecting to welcome their third daughter into the world. But when Nancy went to hold their newborn, she learned she had a son.

Winston-Salem photographer Lauren Jolly captured the moment of surprise at baby+Co in Cary, showing Nancy Ray’s face in total shock.

Nancy Ray posted the image to her Instagram page where it currently has more than 6,000 likes. She details the birth and how she thought she would have a baby girl.

“I will forever advocate for birth photography because this is one of my very favorite photos of all time. Thank you @laurenjollyphoto,” she wrote.

Jolly told FOX8 that she knew it was a great story, but she never expected it to take off the way it has.