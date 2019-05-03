High Point Rockers beat Sugar Land Skeeters in 3-0 home win on opening night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers baseball team beat the Sugar Land Skeeters in a 3-0 win from home on opening night Thursday at BB&T Point.

Dante Bichette Jr. hit the first home run in franchise history at home, giving the Rockers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

“I was looking for something soft,” Bichette Jr. said about his home run, according to a press release. “He just called a strike that was a little bit outside, so I was looking out there. He gave me something that came back over the plate and I just put the swing on it.”

Bichette Jr. would later hit a single to center field and pitcher Matt Sergey pitched six innings of no hit baseball before exiting the game.

The Rockers return at 7 p.m. Friday to continue their four-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters.

