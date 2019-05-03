High Point Rockers beat Sugar Land Skeeters in 3-0 home win on opening night

Posted 11:23 am, May 3, 2019, by

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers baseball team beat the Sugar Land Skeeters in a 3-0 win from home on opening night Thursday at BB&T Point.

Dante Bichette Jr. hit the first home run in franchise history at home, giving the Rockers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

“I was looking for something soft,” Bichette Jr. said about his home run, according to a press release. “He just called a strike that was a little bit outside, so I was looking out there. He gave me something that came back over the plate and I just put the swing on it.”

Bichette Jr. would later hit a single to center field and pitcher Matt Sergey pitched six innings of no hit baseball before exiting the game.

The Rockers return at 7 p.m. Friday to continue their four-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.