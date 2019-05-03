× Guilford County has 4 of the 10 best high schools in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Four of North Carolina’s 10 best high schools are in Guilford County, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual public high school rankings.

Once again, the Early College at Guilford was ranked best in the state, and 37th best in the country. It was also ranked fifth best STEM high school in the nation.

Three other Guilford County schools made North Carolina’s top 10: The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T was ranked third in the state and 128 in the nation; Weaver Academy ranked fourth in the state, 138 nationally and 37th best magnet program in the country; and Penn-Griffin School for the Arts ranked sixth in North Carolina, 197 nationally and 54th best magnet school.

The rankings included 17,245 public high schools, out of a review of more than 23,000 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In North Carolina, 532 schools made the rankings.

“GCS has ‘Great Choices for Students,’ and these rankings demonstrate the great work the district is doing to prepare our students for college, career and life,” said GCS Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, Ph.D., in a press release. “Our high schools give students the opportunity to focus on a first-class education while also pursuing their passions like science, math or the arts, visual and performing. We will continue the work of transforming learning and life outcomes for our students.”

U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 rankings are based on a revamped methodology that weighs six indicators of school quality from the 2016-17 school year:

College readiness, based on the proportions of 12 th grade students who took and passed Advanced Placement (AP)/International Baccalaureate (IB) exams;

grade students who took and passed Advanced Placement (AP)/International Baccalaureate (IB) exams; College curriculum breadth based on proportions of 12 th -grade students who took and passed AP/IB exams in multiple content areas;

-grade students who took and passed AP/IB exams in multiple content areas; Math and reading proficiency based on student performance on state-required tests;

Math and reading performance based on whether performance on state assessments exceeded expectations given the school’s proportion of underserved students;

Underserved student performance, based on how black, Hispanic and low-income students performed on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state;

Graduation rates, based on the proportion of students who entered ninth grade in 2012-13 and graduated four years later.

“The highest-ranked schools are those whose students excelled on state tests and performed beyond expectations; participated in and passed a variety of college-level exams; and graduated in high proportions. U.S. News assigned numerical ranks to schools performing in the top 75 percent. Schools performing below the 25th percentile are listed alphabetically with a ranking range,” according to the report.

The rankings include 27 GCS schools. Click here for the complete list. Also making it into the state’s top 50 are Northwest High (32), Grimsley High (35), Northern High (43) and the Academy at Smith (44).