Coast Guard honors working dog with retirement ceremony after 8 years of service

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After eight years of distinguished service, the time has finally come for one officer to retire from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Tin, a working dog, received the honor of a lifetime Thursday when the Maritime Security Response Team in Chesapeake gave him a retirement ceremony, according to a news release.

In recognition for his service, the Coast Guard gave Tin a shadowbox of memorabilia from his career.

From 2011 to 2019, Tin worked in explosive ordnance detection. Those eight years add up to about 56 in dog years.

Chief Petty Officer John Mitchell, Tin’s handler, said the dog did explosive detection sweeps for Barack Obama and Donald Trump during their presidencies, as well as for other high-ranking delegates.

He even provided security assistance at the 2016 Super Bowl.

Mitchell says he plans to adopt Tin and let the officer live out his days with plenty of treats, walks and bones.

“Anything to keep him busy,” said Mitchell. “He really doesn’t like to sit still.”

Tin was named after Santos Valentin, a New York Police Department officer who died in the 9/11 attacks,.