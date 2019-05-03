Carolina Hurricanes sweep New York Islanders, advance to conference finals for first time since 2009

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes completed their sweep of the New York Islanders, winning game four 5-2 in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday night.

The Islanders took an early lead in game four, scoring the first goal, but the Hurricanes came back with five unanswered goals, including three in the second period. The Islanders picked up a second goal late in the third period but it was too late.

The Hurricanes defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs.

Carolina now advances to the Eastern Conference Finals to play the winner of the Columbus Blue Jackets-Boston Bruins series. That series is currently tied at two games apiece.

This is the first time the Hurricanes have reached the conference finals since the 2008-09 series, when they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.