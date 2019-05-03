Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina Zoo announced the name of the new baby chimp this week.

About 6,000 people voted in the naming contest.

Zookeepers planned a big name reveal that included the 14 other chimpanzees.

But the chimps, especially the baby's big sister, did not want to cooperate.

The chimps were supposed to remove the branches and treats from in front of the sign and that would reveal a sign with the baby's name.

Instead, big sister tore down the sign and even started to eat it.

The crowd laughed and cheered.

Then the zookeepers just told them the name -- Obi, which means heart in Nigerian.

Shannon Smith shows us the name reveal fail in today's Zoo Filez.