Autopsy confirms SC fifth-grader Raniya Wright died from birth defect, not from fight

WALTERBORO, S.C. — An autopsy confirmed reports that South Carolina fifth-grader Raniya Wright, who died in March after a reported fight at her elementary school, died of natural causes, according to the Associated Press.

The report states Wright died after a tangle of malformed blood vessels ruptured in her brain, and no traumatic injuries were found on her body.

“The manner of death is best deemed natural,” according to the April 22 report obtained by the AP.

On April 19, prosecutor Duffie Stone said, "There will be no criminal charges brought."

Wright had complained of headaches in the months leading to her death, and medical records show she had visited a doctor seven times in two years due to her headaches, the AP reports.

The 10-year-old reportedly collapsed at school on March 25 at Forest Hills Elementary in Walterboro before her death two days later.

Authorities initially reported that the girl's death was preceded by a fight that left her with serious injuries, but that fight was later revealed to have been a slap fight that was stopped in a matter of seconds.

Officials said they stopped the fight, and Wright was taken to the school nurse's station.

She was unconscious when paramedics arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital, according to a sheriff's department report.

Wright was later airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where she died on March 27.

Speaking to "Good Morning America" in April, Wright said Wright's friends told her that a bully had been baiting the 10-year-old in to a fight and caused her to hit her head on a bookshelf before she died. It is unclear the exact extent of physical bullying that the girl may have experienced, but the autopsy did not find any traumatic injuries.