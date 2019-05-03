× A student injured in UNCC shooting will get her diploma next week, chancellor says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emily Houpt is one of four students who were injured when a gunman opened fire this week at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

But the shooting won’t stop the 23-year-old from Charlotte from walking across the stage next weekend to receive her college diploma, according to the school’s chancellor.

“One of the people receiving their degree this week is Emily Houpt, one of the victims, one of the injured,” UNCC Chancellor Philip Dubois told reporters in a press conference Wednesday. “We’re delighted that she will be there, to go across the stage.”

The campus reopened Thursday, two days after the shooting that claimed the lives of students Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, who has been praised as a hero for tackling the gunman and saving lives, authorities said.

Three other students also were injured. They were identified as Rami Al-Ramadhan, 20, of Saihat, Saudi Arabia; Sean DeHart, 20, of Apex, North Carolina; and Drew Pescaro, 19, of Apex.

Dubois said Wednesday that final exams have been postponed through Sunday. Professors will have the discretion to decide on when to give exams to individual students on a case-by-case basis.

All students who intend to walk at graduation will be able to do so, Dubois added, regardless of the status of their final exams.

The commencement ceremonies on May 10 and 11 will proceed as originally planned, Dubois said.