× 48 calls to 911 capture fear and panic after UNC Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the moments after a man opened fire in a classroom at UNC Charlotte, dispatchers received at least 48 calls to 911.

Police say the first 32 calls were within 16 minutes of the shooting.

The 48 newly-released 911 calls paint a picture of the shock, fear and confusion that washed over the campus as witnesses warn other students to find a place to hide.

Police warn that the audio files may be disturbing to some listeners.

Police say the audio has been edited to remove names, addresses and phone numbers, and the voices of callers have been altered.

A suspect was charged with murder after the shooting left two people dead and four others injured, WSOC reports.

Police said 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell, a student of UNCC, was arrested.

WSOC reports Terrell has been charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on educational property.

Chancellor Phillip Dubois said on WBT that the two students who were killed were 19-year-old Ellis Parlier, of Midland, and 21-year-old Riley Howell, of Waynesville.

The four victims injured but not killed were 19-year-old Drew Pescaro, of Apex, who is receiving medical treatment at Carolinas Medical Center, 20-year-old Sean Dehart, 23-year-old Emily Houpt and 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan, who was traveling from Saudi Arabia.

"This is a tragic day at this great university, the City of Charlotte and the State of North Carolina here on the last day of class, just a few days to graduation, but I know the people in this community and they will be here for each other," Gov. Roy Cooper said at a Tuesday press conference.

The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the last day of spring semester classes.

The university tweeted that shots were reported near the Kennedy Building.

Trystan Field, of High Point, was inside the classroom where the shooting happened.

"I heard some normal screams, and then I heard some terrible screams I never want to hear again,” Field said.

According to UNC Charlotte's student-run newspaper the Niner Times, the university sent out a NinerAlert to the community, directing those on campus to “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.”

"It was definitely chaotic in the computer lab," said Raegan Thompson, a UNCC student from the Triad. "There were no professors. It’s just an open lab for people to do homework in, and so we were all just students in there, and so we really didn’t know anything other than we had this alert pop up and then we just see tons of police officers running with guns and shields"

