12-year-old still in hospital after accidentally shot by relative in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 12-year-old is still in the hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting in Burlington Thursday night, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Officers came to the 600 block of Center Avenue at 9:20 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

Police report a relative was handling a firearm when it fired and shot a child in a neighboring room. Officers believe the shooting was accidental.

"The Burlington Police Department encourages families that choose to possess and maintain firearms in their home, do so in a safe manner," BPD said in a news release. "The Burlington Police have gun locks available to the public. They can be obtained at the information desk inside the department located at 267 W. Front Street."

Police continue to investigate and may file charges if they are deemed appropriate at the end of the investigation.