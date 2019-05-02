Winston-Salem man dies after collision with parked cars on Bon Air Avenue

Posted 2:14 pm, May 2, 2019

Winston-Salem Police Department patch on uniform. (WGHP file photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man died two days after a wreck in Winston-Salem, according to police.

On Saturday, police responded to the crash on the 3000 block of Bon Air Avenue.

Officers determined 30-year-old Kedrick Denard Glenn, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trail Blazer south on Bon Air Avenue when the car hit a parked vehicle.

The car then hit three more parked vehicles on the east side of the street.

Police say 28-year-old passenger Maia Charae Moore, of Winston-Salem sustained minor injuries.

Glenn was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died on Monday.

