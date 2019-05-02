WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 66-28-23-56-5 (17)

USPS may scale back mail delivery to 5 days a week, meat costs are on the rise and more

Posted 7:09 am, May 2, 2019

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses USPS which might reduce the mail delivery schedule to five days, the rise of meat costs which may hit customers and America's elderly workforce which doubled since 1985.

