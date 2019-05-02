× Teenager missing in Eden after motorcycle ride; deputies search through night

EDEN, N.C. — Deputies are looking for a teenager who went missing after he was last seen on a motorcycle, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

A man reported his 15-year-old son Greyson Michael Harvey missing at about 12 a.m. Thursday morning.

Family says Harvey was last seen about 30 minutes before his disappearance riding his motorcycle in the wooded area of Rob Tom Road near his grandfather’s property.

He was on a green Kawasaki KXL 140 motorcycle, wearing a red helmet, black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies have been searching through the night to locate the missing teenager.

Anyone who sees Greyson Michael Harvey or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at (336) 349-9683.