Talk about good karma! Boise resident gives to a homeless man… then wins the Lottery!

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — Doing good for others can be an everyday occurrence for many, but–after completing one “random act of kindness”–a Boise man found himself holding a $200,000 winning Idaho Lottery ticket.

Monday evening after work, and after doing some shopping around the Boise Towne Square Mall area, Brandon Sedin of Boise said he gave a few dollars to a homeless man on a street corner. Shortly after his thoughtful gift, Sedin stopped at the Jacksons food store on Milwaukee and Emerald Streets in Boise and decided to buy a few Lottery tickets.

“I don’t play that often, but I just felt I should pick some up,” Sedin said, on his reasoning for stopping at the store. “Wow, talk about karma!”

By Tuesday, Sedin had scratched and won the last top prize on the Scratch Game Juggernaut Jackpot, then found himself standing in the winner’s lobby at the Idaho Lottery Offices in Boise.

“I have a big winning ticket,” said Sedin when he presented his $200,000 winning Scratch ticket for payment at the Idaho Lottery Customer Service window. “Yeah, it’s a pretty good Tuesday.”

Sedin plans to save and invest his winnings. For their part in selling the winning ticket, Jacksons receives a bonus of $20,000 from the Idaho Lottery.

By claiming the last top prize, the Scratch Game Juggernaut Jackpot has officially ended, Lottery officials said.