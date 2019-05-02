× Pair arrested at Archdale Wendy’s after spotted breaking into vehicles in Asheboro, deputies say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two people were arrested after a witness caught the alleged intruders both breaking into their vehicles and recognized them, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 14, Asheboro police responded to the break-in at a home on Westwood Drive.

The caller told police they heard a noise and went outside to find two people inside the caller’s vehicles. After spotting the intruders, the witness left the scene out of fear.

The witness said they had previously told the two that they were not allowed on the property.

When police arrived on scene, they learned a man had ran into the woods moments earlier but were unable to find the intruders.

Police issued warrants for the arrest of David Nathaniel Grantham, 37, and Megan Elizabeth Dunn, 30, both of Asheboro, for felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor second degree trespassing.

Siler City police arrested Dunn on April 16 on charges of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor second degree trespassing.

On Friday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division deputies tracked the pair down to a Wendy’s in Archdale.

Dunn was found standing in line and was arrested again, this time on charges out of Chatham County of misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Grantham was found in the restroom and arrested on charges out of Randolph County of felony breaking and entering motor vehicle, misdemeanor second degree trespassing and failing to appear in Randolph County court on misdemeanor assault on a female charge, as well as charges out of Chatham County of felony obstructing justice, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor probation violation.