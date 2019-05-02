× NC bill could let ABC stores sell on Sundays, bars serve 4 drinks at a time

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina bill could slash state regulations on alcohol, and it already passed a state House committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 536 would overhaul multiple state alcohol laws.

Current law forbids bars from selling patrons more than one drink at a time.

“It’s nuts,” Rep. Chuck McGrady, a Republican from Henderson County, told the News & Observer. “In my view, it’s a silly sort of Prohibition-era type regulation.” McGrady is a primary sponsor of the bill alongside Republican Reps. James Boles and Jon Hardister and Democrat Rep. Susan Fisher.

This bill would allow bars to serve customers up to four drinks at a time — except at stadiums, athletic facilities or the campuses and sports events of public colleges universities.

Bars that only sell drinks, with no food, will also no longer need to charge membership fees, and ABC stores could open up shop on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.