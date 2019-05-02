Miss North Carolina named 2019 Miss USA

RENO, Nev. — Miss North Carolina was named the 2019 Miss USA on Thursday night.

Cheslie Kryst, 28, of Charlotte, won the pageant, which was held at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno.

According to her bio on the Miss USA website:

“Cheslie Kryst is a full-time attorney that is licensed to practice law in two states. She earned both her law degree and MBA from Wake Forest University and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor’s degree from the Honors College at the University of South Carolina.”