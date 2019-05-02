× Greensboro man arrested after robbing 2 Kernersville banks, police say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies at Kernersville banks, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Tyrone Thomas Woods, of Greensboro, is accused of robbing the Piedmont Federal Savings, at 505 Pineview Drive, on July 23, 2018, and the PNC Bank, at 823 S. Main St., on Oct. 2, 2018.

In both cases, Woods allegedly came into the bank armed with a handgun and took money.

Woods was arrested following a cooperative effort between Kernersville police and the FBI, the release said.

Woods will be prosecuted in federal court.