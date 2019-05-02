Family wants answers in Greensboro woman’s unsolved homicide one year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Family and friends of Shaquanna Hudson gathered off Randleman Road Thursday evening, remembering the mother of four.

"I miss her love, I miss her laughter, I just miss everything about her,” Shaquanna's mother Lelia Hudson said.

Greensboro police say Shaquanna Hudson and her boyfriend Jermaine Wilson were shot and killed at her home on Finley Street one year ago.

Brittany Connor is the one who found her dead on the floor of the home on May 3.

"Every day I have dreams about it,” Connor said. "When the police get there, and they started putting up the tape that’s when I just broke down like this can’t be real”

Family members say they want to see justice for Shaquanna's death.

"Maybe we can get some answers, I just we just need closure,” Hudson said.

Wearing shirts reading #JusticeforShaquanna, friends and family shared memories and raised reward money for information about the case.

Lelia Hudson said she wouldn't wish her pain on anyone and wishes she could have protected her daughter.

"But by the grace of God, I'm making it day by day, and my grandchildren,” she said.

Family members are also planning a fundraising event Saturday.

No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide.