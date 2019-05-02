× Davidson County deputy dies after battle with cancer

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy after a battle with a rare bladder cancer.

“It is with heavy and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Deputy Matthew ‘Matt’ Higgins,” DCSO said in a Facebook post.

DCSO reports the deputy died at about noon on Tuesday.

“Matt passed away in the arms of his wife, Tracy, which is exactly where he wanted to be,” the sheriff’s office said. “Matt was an inspiration to all of us at the Sheriff’s Office.”

According to his obituary, Higgins was 35 years old.

The Lexington man leaves behind his wife, both parents, three step-daughters, a step-son, sisters, aunts, uncles and a nephew.

His family faces this loss about two years after his step-daughter, Kayla, overcame a battle with cancer, according to a GoFundMe set up in Higgins’ name and shared by the sheriff’s office.

Higgins was a seven-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and handled K-9 Arya on 1st Squad Patrol Division.

He died after a battle with stage four of a rare variant of bladder cancer known as microcystic urothelial carcinoma, according to the GoFundMe.

“We ask that you all please keep Matt’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss,” the sheriff’s office said.