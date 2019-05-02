Businesses hoping to hit a home run with High Point Rockers in action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Elm Street Cafe is a short walk to the High Point Rockers' new ballpark.

“I'm hoping we’re going to get busy,” said Erhan Patan, who owns the cafe.

That’s the hope of many restaurant and bar owners around High Point.

“When you walk into Winston-Salem, Greensboro, people are walking on the streets. That’s what we want to see here, Patan said.

Dr. Cory Filden’s office across the street from the ballpark has 29 prime parking spots. He plans to sell some of those to fans.

“Excited for what this is bringing to High Point. Hopefully bringing some business to the downtown area," Filden said.

Filden said pricing for the spots will probably start at $10.

The city bought land around the $36-plus million stadium for new developments.

Plans released this week show a food hall, office spaces and a hotel will be going up on Elm Street at the stadium entrance.