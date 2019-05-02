Asheboro widow heartbroken after wedding ring stolen during break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- An Asheboro woman is heartbroken after learning the thieves who broke into her home stole the one item she cherished since her husband's death -- her wedding ring.

"We were high school sweethearts. We went to the prom. I mean we grew up together," Doris Cox said.

Doris and Rayvon Cox were married for 42 years.

Almost five months after his death, someone broke into her home.

Monday morning, when she walked inside, her TV, laptop, and other valuables were untouched.

Then she went upstairs.

"My jewelry box was gone. All of my jewelry was in it. There wasn't really any valuable things, but they were valuable to me," she said. "Most of all was my wedding ring."

Her left hand is now bare.

"It just feels empty. Almost like my heart. That just made me feel like he was still with me, you know?" she said. "He was the love of my life and my soul mate. When you lose something that valuable and sentimental, you have a broken heart all over again. It's almost like his death again."

She just wants the people who stole something so special to her to find some compassion in their hearts.

"Lay them on my porch. They don't have to tell me. I just would love to have them back," Cox said.

The family is offering a generous reward to anyone who returns the rings.

The Cox family says deputies are keeping an eye out for the rings at local pawn shops.