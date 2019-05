Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Burlington Thursday night, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Officers came to the 600 block of Center Avenue at 9:20 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

A 12-year-old was struck by a gunshot inside a residence.

Burlington police said they believe the shooting was accidental.

There is no word on the juvenile's condition.

Burlington police said they are still in the early stages of the investigation.