× 1 killed in crash near Altamahaw in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash in northeastern Alamance County Thursday evening, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. on Altamahaw Racetrack Road near Mitchell Pasture Lane.

The crash involved one vehicle.

There is no word on what caused the crash and the identity of the deceased has not been released.

36.216333 -79.501723