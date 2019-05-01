× Woman charged after motorcycle collision with parked tow truck injures man, kills wife in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A woman, driving a tow truck, was arrested after colliding with a motorcycle, killing a woman and injuring her husband, according to Highway Patrol.

Jessica Tara Middlebrook was charged with involuntary manslaughter and improper parking.

Patricia Willard, 70, was pronounced dead and her husband, Jerry Willard, also 70, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened at about 8 a.m. Saturday on Sumner Church Road off Old Randleman Road, according to officials.

The trike-style motorcycle, with two wheels in the back, was headed northeast on Sumner Church Road and hit the tow truck parked in the same lane of traffic, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The motorcyclist tried to avoid the crash but ended up hitting the bed of the tow truck, according to officials.

Jerry Willard, the motorcycle's driver, had his right arm severely cut. He was taken to Cone Hospital and then flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Patricia Willard, the woman on the back of the motorcycle, died at the scene.

There is no word on what caused the crash. The tow truck driver was not in the vehicle at the time. The truck had been parked there overnight.

The tow truck was with Bobby’s Friendly Towing & Recovery.