Winston-Salem man says overflowing sewage is steps away from his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It's that time of year when people like to open their windows and let fresh air in.

But a Winston-Salem man says he can't do that because of overflowing sewage steps away from his home.

"The smell is awful. I said, 'Where in the world is that coming from?'" Timothy Rhodes said.

FOX8 walked through his backyard on Cherry Street and found blueish-green liquid, foaming at the surface, and creeping into Rhodes' backyard.

"It's bad," he said.

It looks bad and it smells even worse.

"I can't let my grandson come out here and play. I'm scared he'll touch it and something will happen," Rhodes said. "Kids are adventurous. He's a 3-year-old."

Rhodes says the problem started a few days ago.

He called the city and the Housing Authority in charge of the property where the problem started.

"You can't just leave this like this. It's awful," he said. "It's a steady flow. When they flush their toilet, it comes out here."

He says someone looked at the problem, but nothing was done. Then he called FOX8.

FOX8 made several phone calls to the Housing Authority on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, crews showed up to address the problem.

When FOX8 stopped by again on Wednesday, there was caution tape put up and a substance on the ground soaking up the sewage.

There were also contractors working in the building's basement.

Rhodes said while the smell is still there, he's happy some progress is being made.