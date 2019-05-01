Thousands of gallons of red mulch pigment spill on High Point streets

Posted 6:00 pm, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:07PM, May 1, 2019

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Thousands of gallons of red mulch pigment spilled out onto High Point streets Wednesday afternoon.

A truck coming from and returning to Standard Colors, located at 520 Townsend Ave., was hauling the pigment when a barrel broke open and spilled approximately 2,000-4,000 gallons.

Most of the pigment spilled out on Brentwood Street and Townsend Avenue.

The pigment is not hazardous, according to Standard Colors.

For cars affected by the spill, a car wash should remove the pigment.

The driver of the truck was not a Standard Colors employee.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.