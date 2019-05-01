Thousands of gallons of red mulch pigment spill on High Point streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Thousands of gallons of red mulch pigment spilled out onto High Point streets Wednesday afternoon.

A truck coming from and returning to Standard Colors, located at 520 Townsend Ave., was hauling the pigment when a barrel broke open and spilled approximately 2,000-4,000 gallons.

Most of the pigment spilled out on Brentwood Street and Townsend Avenue.

The pigment is not hazardous, according to Standard Colors.

For cars affected by the spill, a car wash should remove the pigment.

The driver of the truck was not a Standard Colors employee.