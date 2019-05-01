Suspect charged with murder after shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured at University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The suspect has been charged with murder after two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Tuesday, WSOC reports.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX8 the suspect is 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell, a student of UNCC.

WSOC reports Terrell has been charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on educational property.

The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the last day of spring semester classes.

The university tweeted that shots were reported near the Kennedy Building.

Police have not released the names of the two people killed or the four people injured. Three of the people injured are in critical condition.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

⚠️Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved. CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place.⚠️ — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 30, 2019

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case. The FBI is also on campus assisting in the investigation.

The lockdown at the university was lift as of about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro baseball team was scheduled to play UNC Charlotte Tuesday.

The UNCG team tweeted following the shooting, "Everyone with the UNCG Baseball team is safe and sound. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, students and Charlotte community that were injured or lost their lives in this tragedy."

Everyone with the UNCG Baseball team is safe and sound. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, students and Charlotte community that were injured or lost their lives in this tragedy. — UNCG Baseball (@UNCGBaseball) April 30, 2019

The game was canceled, but the school is now planning a vigil and moment of silence for 6 p.m. Wednesday evening in solidarity with the UNCC community.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All University activities scheduled for tonight are canceled. Lockdown continues. Monitor email. @NinerAlerts pic.twitter.com/VtGCouxCjX — UNC Charlotte (@unccharlotte) May 1, 2019

UNCC shooting suspect, Trystan Terrell, being walked into CMPD headquarters. pic.twitter.com/FrfRU4qovP — Michael Stolp (@StolpWSOC9) May 1, 2019

BREAKING: a source tells @wsoctv the shooter was a student — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 30, 2019

A statement from the President, Vice President and Health & Safety Officer in regards to today’s events. pic.twitter.com/FCdG8D6jrf — Alpha Tau Omega | Lambda Delta (@ATO_UNCC) May 1, 2019

Governor Cooper has been briefed by state law enforcement officials on UNC-Charlotte and is continuing to monitor the situation. Individuals in Charlotte should stay safe and listen to local officials — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 30, 2019

Absolutely heartbroken to learn of the two deaths at UNC-Charlotte. Details still unfolding, but prayers with those receiving medical care right now. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) April 30, 2019

Source tells me: 3 shot at UNCC. Shooter in custody @wsoctv https://t.co/ad4oiRFRgW — Allison Latos (@AllisonWSOC9) April 30, 2019

NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

Students outside main gate: pic.twitter.com/OBLp5nbXMc — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) April 30, 2019