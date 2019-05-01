Suspect charged with murder after shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured at University of North Carolina at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The suspect has been charged with murder after two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Tuesday, WSOC reports.
Law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX8 the suspect is 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell, a student of UNCC.
WSOC reports Terrell has been charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on educational property.
The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the last day of spring semester classes.
The university tweeted that shots were reported near the Kennedy Building.
Police have not released the names of the two people killed or the four people injured. Three of the people injured are in critical condition.
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case. The FBI is also on campus assisting in the investigation.
The lockdown at the university was lift as of about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The University of North Carolina at Greensboro baseball team was scheduled to play UNC Charlotte Tuesday.
The UNCG team tweeted following the shooting, "Everyone with the UNCG Baseball team is safe and sound. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, students and Charlotte community that were injured or lost their lives in this tragedy."
The game was canceled, but the school is now planning a vigil and moment of silence for 6 p.m. Wednesday evening in solidarity with the UNCC community.