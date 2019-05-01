Sun Safety: ABCDE of Skin Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the world, and, unfortunately, we tend to accumulate growths and/or spots on our skin from cumulative sun damage as we age. Some of these spots are benign and some are cancerous; therefore, it is important to be able to distinguish which spots may be harmful. The 3 most common types of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma. Out of those 3, basal cell is most common, but the most serious type is melanoma. One of the largest populations that is being diagnosed with skin cancer is young women, and the numbers continue to grow. This is due largely to tanning bed use. No tanning bed exposure is safe. Spray tanning is a good alternative, but those who get one should still protect themselves from the sun.

Individuals should examine their skin for a new spot, bump or growth that itches, burns, bleeds or changes color or size. Specifically, with melanoma, individuals should use the ABCDE guidelines when examining moles:

A – Asymmetry: Different from one side to the next.

B – Border irregularity: Melanoma lesions usually have irregular borders that are difficult to define.

C – Color: Variation and/or change.

D – Diameter: More than 6 mm (end of a pen tip) and/or change in diameter.

E – Evolving: This has become the most important factor to consider when it comes to diagnosing a melanoma. If a mole is changing, it’s concerning. You know your skin better than anyone else. Check for things that weren’t there before and bring them to your doctor’s attention. New, rapidly growing or changing moles that bleed should be examined by a dermatologist.

If you are concerned about a spot or growth on your skin, it is important to schedule an appointment with your primary care provider or a dermatologist as soon as possible to be professionally examined. The Cone Health Cancer Center has developed the Multidisciplinary Melanoma Program to help melanoma patients through diagnosis and treatment, close to home. Like all cancer, the sooner it’s detected, the better the treatment outcomes. If caught early, most small melanomas can be treated in your dermatologist’s office. There are better treatment outcomes now, more than ever, due to advances in molecular therapy.

Spokesperson Background:

Natalie Depcik-Smith, MD, is a dermatopathologist in Greensboro and the medical director of the Melanoma Program at the Cone Health Cancer Center. She earned her medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. She then completed a 1-year internship in internal medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School, a 4-year residency in pathology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, and a 1-year fellowship in dermatopathology at the University of Florida College of Medicine. Depcik-Smith has extensive experience in cancer research and skin cancer diagnosis.