Source: UNCC shooting victim jumped on gunman to save others

CHARLOTTE — A man armed with a pistol opened fire on students at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte during the last day of classes Tuesday, killing two people and wounding four, police said.

Police sources have confirmed the victims who did not survive the shooting were Ellis Parlier, 19 and Riley Howell, 21.

Sources told WSOC that Howell tried to jump on the gunman when he was shot.

The four injured students were identified by UNCC Chancellor Philip L. Dubois as Drew Pescaro, 19, Sean Dehart, 20, Emily Houpt, 23, and Rami Alramadhan, 20. Officials said three of the victims are still in the hospital.

Dubois is expected to visit the hospital Wednesday to meet with the families. Alramadhan’s family are on the way to Charlotte from Saudi Arabia.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at UNCC and caused widespread panic across campus as students scrambled to take shelter.

“Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself, immediately,” officials at UNCC tweeted.